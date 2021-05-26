Investor confidence returns after Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) share prices gain $0.05

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 1,206,667 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.22 Million, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The PEI stock price is -56.68% off its 52-week high price of $2.93 and 80.75% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 577.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 Million shares.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the PEI stock price touched $1.9499 or saw a rise of 4.1%. Year-to-date, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have moved 87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) have changed 3.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.31.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.62 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $81.37 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -615% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.39% with a share float percentage of 13.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $4.8 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lido Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 904.4 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.74 Million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 1317820 shares of worth $1.32 Million while later fund manager owns 1.2 Million shares of worth $2.39 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.