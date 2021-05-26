Investor confidence returns after Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) share prices gain $0.11

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 2,904,713 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.94 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.91 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 6.11% during that session. The YVR stock price is -292.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.5 and 33.51% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 667.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.89 Million shares.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Sporting 6.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the YVR stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 4.43%. Year-to-date, Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares have moved 24.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) have changed -37.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 821.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 75.47.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61.3%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.09% with a share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquid Media Group Ltd. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 164.8 Thousand shares worth more than $690.52 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 1.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is J. Goldman & Co., L.P., with the holding of over 65.64 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.01 Thousand and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.