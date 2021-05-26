Investor confidence returns after JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) share prices gain $0.09

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1,503,206 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.03 Million, closed the last trade at $6.74 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The JAN stock price is -372.26% off its 52-week high price of $31.83 and 58.31% above the 52-week low of $2.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 519.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 476.59 Million shares.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the JAN stock price touched $7.08-4 or saw a rise of 4.8%. Year-to-date, JanOne Inc. shares have moved 37.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) have changed -7.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 88.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +32.4%.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.76% with a share float percentage of 23.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JanOne Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 31.97 Thousand shares worth more than $269.18 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 1.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.8 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.42 Thousand and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 2300 shares of worth $11.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 582 shares of worth $4.9 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.