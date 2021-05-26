Investor confidence returns after Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) share prices gain $2.06

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1,117,143 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $69.06 per share which meant it gained $2.06 on the day or 3.07% during that session. The NTLA stock price is -33.22% off its 52-week high price of $92 and 76.05% above the 52-week low of $16.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 945.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Sporting 3.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the NTLA stock price touched $69.98- or saw a rise of 1.31%. Year-to-date, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 26.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have changed -11.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $115. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -68.14% from current levels.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +113.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.75%, compared to 9.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.2% and -42.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.8%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.12 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.26 Million and $22.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -43.9% for the current quarter and -57.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.55% with a share float percentage of 96.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 9.61 Million shares worth more than $771.4 Million. As of March 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 14.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.58 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $447.72 Million and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.74% shares in the company for having 5272940 shares of worth $404.8 Million while later fund manager owns 1.83 Million shares of worth $147.03 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.