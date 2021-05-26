Investor confidence returns after Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) share prices gain $1.4

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 2,247,311 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $253.08 Million, closed the recent trade at $10.85 per share which meant it gained $1.4 on the day or 14.81% during that session. The INSE stock price is -6.64% off its 52-week high price of $11.57 and 78.06% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 178.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.87 Million shares.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) trade information

Sporting 14.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the INSE stock price touched $11.49- or saw a rise of 6.1%. Year-to-date, Inspired Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved 63.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) have changed 28.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 180.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +61.26% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.4% and 1700% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.07 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.6 Million and $40.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 99.2% for the current quarter and 62.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +23% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.34% with a share float percentage of 83.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inspired Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vitruvian Partners, LLP with over 6.47 Million shares worth more than $60.08 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vitruvian Partners, LLP held 27.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 3.02 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.09 Million and represent 13.02% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Internet Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 355841 shares of worth $3.31 Million while later fund manager owns 353.22 Thousand shares of worth $3.28 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.