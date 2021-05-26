Investor confidence returns after Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) share prices gain $0.04

Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dyadic International, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.19% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +74.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $800Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 Million and $416Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -47.4% for the current quarter and 92.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.3%.

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.26% with a share float percentage of 34.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dyadic International, Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.31 Million shares worth more than $7.18 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.23 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.76 Million and represent 4.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 792333 shares of worth $4.26 Million while later fund manager owns 484.45 Thousand shares of worth $2.66 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.