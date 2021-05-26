Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) investors to reap big returns again

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 7,144,921 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.73 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The INFY stock price is -4.43% off its 52-week high price of $19.56 and 52.8% above the 52-week low of $8.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.53 Million shares.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Sporting 0.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the INFY stock price touched $18.94- or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Infosys Limited shares have moved 10.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have changed 4.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infosys Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.75%, compared to 3.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.8% and 13.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.3%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.69 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.87 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.94 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +17% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 2.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.52%.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.85% with a share float percentage of 17.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infosys Limited having a total of 653 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 54.34 Million shares worth more than $1.02 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, GQG Partners LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 54.08 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 Billion and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Europacific Growth Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 12940456 shares of worth $218.43 Million while later fund manager owns 9.16 Million shares of worth $171.4 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.