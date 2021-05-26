How is the Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) performance outlook for the coming months?

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) has a beta value of 3.19 and has seen 4,868,504 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.49 Million, closed the recent trade at $18.95 per share which meant it gained $3.27 on the day or 20.85% during that session. The TKAT stock price is -291.08% off its 52-week high price of $74.11 and 95.94% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 746.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.13 Million shares.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -87.2% for the current quarter and 42.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +85.1%.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.43% with a share float percentage of 0.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Takung Art Co., Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are United Maritime Capital, LLC with over 14.52 Thousand shares worth more than $493.54 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, United Maritime Capital, LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 9.86 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $335.21 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.