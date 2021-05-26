How is the Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) performance outlook for the coming months?

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1,253,525 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $127.41 per share which meant it gained $9.09 on the day or 7.68% during that session. The RETA stock price is -46.63% off its 52-week high price of $186.82 and 40.08% above the 52-week low of $76.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 395.95 Million shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Sporting 7.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the RETA stock price touched $133.06 or saw a rise of 4.25%. Year-to-date, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 3.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have changed 44.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.24%, compared to 9.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3% and -9.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38.4%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.07 Million and $1.27 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -59.3% for the current quarter and -1.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.1%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.58% with a share float percentage of 85.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.36 Million shares worth more than $434.27 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CPMG INC, with the holding of over 2.9 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $288.82 Million and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco American Franchise Fd and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.24% shares in the company for having 1329384 shares of worth $162.53 Million while later fund manager owns 1.28 Million shares of worth $132.97 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.09% of company’s outstanding stock.