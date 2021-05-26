How is the Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) performance outlook for the coming months?

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,268,972 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.83 Million, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 28.91% during that session. The PTIX stock price is -79.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.89 and 32.28% above the 52-week low of $1.842. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 673.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

Sporting 28.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the PTIX stock price touched $3.10-1 or saw a rise of 12.26%. Year-to-date, Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 159.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) have changed -44.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.79.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +53.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -44.5%.