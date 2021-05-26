How is the Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) performance outlook for the coming months?

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 1,069,962 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.93 Million, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -5.13% during that session. The IPDN stock price is -275.68% off its 52-week high price of $5.56 and 48.65% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 472.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 733.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Despite being -5.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the IPDN stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 18.68%. Year-to-date, Professional Diversity Network, Inc. shares have moved -42.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) have changed -13.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 174.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2332.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2332.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2332.43% from current levels.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +13.5%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2% with a share float percentage of 4.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Professional Diversity Network, Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 96.03 Thousand shares worth more than $225.68 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 73.75 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.31 Thousand and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 48176 shares of worth $124.78 Thousand while later fund manager owns 33Thousand shares of worth $77.55 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.