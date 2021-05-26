How is the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) performance outlook for the coming months?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 1,024,063 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $905.21 Million, closed the last trade at $4.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -7.28% during that session. The NEX stock price is -36.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 62.38% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 Million shares.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) trade information

Despite being -7.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the NEX stock price touched $4.63-9 or saw a rise of 9.29%. Year-to-date, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares have moved 22.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have changed 27.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.47%, compared to 35.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.5% and 76.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $291.76 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $331.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $195.57 Million and $169.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.2% for the current quarter and 95.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -88%.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.61% with a share float percentage of 94.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. with over 33.36 Million shares worth more than $124.08 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. held 15.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 20.99 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.1 Million and represent 9.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 6878102 shares of worth $23.66 Million while later fund manager owns 5.04 Million shares of worth $17.33 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.