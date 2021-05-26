How is the LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) performance outlook for the coming months?

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1,542,014 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $349.47 Million, closed the last trade at $4.63 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.89% during that session. The LIVX stock price is -50.11% off its 52-week high price of $6.95 and 61.56% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 679.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 Million shares.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) trade information

Sporting 2.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the LIVX stock price touched $4.75-2 or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, LiveXLive Media, Inc. shares have moved 41.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) have changed 16.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.68.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LiveXLive Media, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +118.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.64%, compared to 10.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 23.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +66.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.12 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.88 Million and $11.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 103.7% for the current quarter and 84.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +4.8%.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.98% with a share float percentage of 52.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LiveXLive Media, Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.74 Million shares worth more than $29.25 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 8.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RHO Capital Partners Inc, with the holding of over 3.72 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.16 Million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.8% shares in the company for having 6639573 shares of worth $28.82 Million while later fund manager owns 1.47 Million shares of worth $4.81 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.