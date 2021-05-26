How is the Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) performance outlook for the coming months?

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 24,350,981 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.41 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.93 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 30.41% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -73.58% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 68.39% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 234.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 309.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 226.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +262.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 172.02% from the levels at last check today.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +72.3%.