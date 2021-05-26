How is the Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) performance outlook for the coming months? – Marketing Sentinel

How is the Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) performance outlook for the coming months?

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 24,350,981 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.41 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.93 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 30.41% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -73.58% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 68.39% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 234.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 309.18 Million shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The consensus among analysts is that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 226.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +262.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 172.02% from the levels at last check today.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +72.3%.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.