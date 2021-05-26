How is the Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) performance outlook for the coming months?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1,059,177 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The GOGO stock price is -43.23% off its 52-week high price of $17.23 and 83.71% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2Million shares.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) trade information

Despite being -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the GOGO stock price touched $12.44- or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, Gogo Inc. shares have moved 24.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have changed 10.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.87.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gogo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 115.25%, compared to 0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96.2% and 107.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.1%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.14 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $96.64 Million and $66.53 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.2% for the current quarter and 22.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +45.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.92% with a share float percentage of 88.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gogo Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 12.67 Million shares worth more than $122.44 Million. As of March 30, 2021, GTCR, LLC held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tenzing Global Management, Llc, with the holding of over 4.3 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.54 Million and represent 3.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 1369190 shares of worth $13.23 Million while later fund manager owns 1.11 Million shares of worth $10.68 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.