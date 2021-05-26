How is the Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) performance outlook for the coming months?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 328,235 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.97 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.02 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 9.06% during that session. The BBW stock price is 3.18% off its 52-week high price of $10.67 and 82.21% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 302.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 306.47 Million shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

Sporting 9.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the BBW stock price touched $11.33- or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. shares have moved 157.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) have changed 39.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 510.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +158.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 132.04%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.1% and 76.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +132% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.62% with a share float percentage of 63.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Solas Capital Management, LLC with over 1.5 Million shares worth more than $6.41 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Solas Capital Management, LLC held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.28 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.46 Million and represent 8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 386900 shares of worth $1.65 Million while later fund manager owns 200.4 Thousand shares of worth $1.41 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.