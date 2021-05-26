Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Viatris Inc. (VTRS)

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 7,633,696 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -2.47% during that session. The VTRS stock price is -28.44% off its 52-week high price of $19.24 and 13.62% above the 52-week low of $12.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.87.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Despite being -2.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the VTRS stock price touched $15.95- or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, Viatris Inc. shares have moved -20.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) have changed 12.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.13% from current levels.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viatris Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.55% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.6% and -32.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.85%.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 2.86%.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.25% with a share float percentage of 79.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viatris Inc. having a total of 1503 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.46 Million shares worth more than $1.81 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 91.47 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 Billion and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.9% shares in the company for having 59235741 shares of worth $1.01 Billion while later fund manager owns 34.51 Million shares of worth $646.79 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.