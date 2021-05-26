Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1,915,103 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.31 Billion, closed the recent trade at $22.11 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 3.37% during that session. The UAA stock price is -19.63% off its 52-week high price of $26.45 and 60.74% above the 52-week low of $8.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.38 Million shares.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Sporting 3.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the UAA stock price touched $22.34- or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, Under Armour, Inc. shares have moved 29.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have changed -5.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Under Armour, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 219.23%, compared to 7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116.1% and -69.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 Billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $707.64 Million and $1.43 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70.6% for the current quarter and 0.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -711.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.39% with a share float percentage of 97.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour, Inc. having a total of 612 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.71 Million shares worth more than $436.82 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.9 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $241.48 Million and represent 5.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 5197887 shares of worth $89.25 Million while later fund manager owns 4.56 Million shares of worth $78.24 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.