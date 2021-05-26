Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,017,504 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $72.76 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The LSPD stock price is -13.43% off its 52-week high price of $82.53 and 61.12% above the 52-week low of $28.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 834.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the LSPD stock price touched $73.77- or saw a rise of 1.37%. Year-to-date, Lightspeed POS Inc. shares have moved 3.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have changed 4.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $89.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.9 while the price target rests at a high of $116.03. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.16% from current levels.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.55% with a share float percentage of 66.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightspeed POS Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 24.29 Million shares worth more than $1.53 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 18.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.75 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $424.23 Million and represent 5.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 2325319 shares of worth $146.05 Million while later fund manager owns 2.17 Million shares of worth $136.48 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.