Here is a bargain stock you should look at : BRF S.A. (BRFS)

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 6,232,539 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4Billion, closed the last trade at $4.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The BRFS stock price is -6.6% off its 52-week high price of $5.17 and 41.24% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.14 Million shares.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Despite being -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the BRFS stock price touched $5.17-6 or saw a rise of 6.19%. Year-to-date, BRF S.A. shares have moved 15.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have changed 12.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BRF S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.06%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300% and -42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.97 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.01 Billion and $1.31 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.6% for the current quarter and 52.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +14.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.9%.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10% with a share float percentage of 10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 25.76 Million shares worth more than $115.66 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Wells Fargo & Company held 3.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 9.32 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.86 Million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 10457912 shares of worth $46.96 Million while later fund manager owns 6.85 Million shares of worth $26.72 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.