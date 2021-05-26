Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,609,521 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.95 Billion, closed the recent trade at $124.88 per share which meant it gained $5.22 on the day or 4.36% during that session. The BYND stock price is -76.97% off its 52-week high price of $221 and 20.04% above the 52-week low of $99.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $116.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $58 while the price target rests at a high of $190. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +52.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.56% from the levels at last check today.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beyond Meat, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.33%, compared to -8.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1100% and 32.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.6%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $142.29 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $113.34 Million and $94.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.5% for the current quarter and 61.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -187.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.9%.