Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has great growth outlook for 2021

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 874,104 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.7 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The FRO stock price is -9.53% off its 52-week high price of $9.42 and 38.6% above the 52-week low of $5.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 Million shares.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Despite being -0.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the FRO stock price touched $8.99-5 or saw a rise of 5.06%. Year-to-date, Frontline Ltd. shares have moved 37.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have changed 16.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontline Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -97.65%, compared to 10.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 633.3% and -63% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +75.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $184.43 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $161.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $94.16 Million and $224.17 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 95.9% for the current quarter and -28% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +167.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -11.3%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2 at a share yield of 25.13%.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.33% with a share float percentage of 48.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontline Ltd. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.3 Million shares worth more than $39.16 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.06 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19Million and represent 1.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 2913554 shares of worth $20.83 Million while later fund manager owns 1.33 Million shares of worth $9.54 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.