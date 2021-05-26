Flex Ltd. (FLEX) drops -1.88%, marking lose by bears

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 4,794,818 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The FLEX stock price is -12.84% off its 52-week high price of $20.04 and 46.62% above the 52-week low of $9.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.62 Million shares.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Despite being -1.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the FLEX stock price touched $18.38- or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Flex Ltd. shares have moved -1.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have changed -2.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flex Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.28%, compared to 17% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.2% and 11.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +604.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.7%.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.21% with a share float percentage of 99.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flex Ltd. having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 60.36 Million shares worth more than $1.11 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 12.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 49.92 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $913.98 Million and represent 10.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.75% shares in the company for having 18409302 shares of worth $331Million while later fund manager owns 18.02 Million shares of worth $323.97 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.