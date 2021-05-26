Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) investors to reap big returns again

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BDL) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,544,439 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.87 Million, closed the last trade at $34.9 per share which meant it gained $10.15 on the day or 41.01% during that session. The BDL stock price is -37.08% off its 52-week high price of $47.84 and 59.31% above the 52-week low of $14.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 233Thousand shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 800Thousand shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BDL) trade information

Sporting 41.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the BDL stock price touched $47.85- or saw a rise of 27.07%. Year-to-date, Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. shares have moved 76.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BDL) have changed 44.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 358Thousand shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -69.6%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.53% with a share float percentage of 58.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 152.26 Thousand shares worth more than $3.62 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 8.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 60.35 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 Million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.06% shares in the company for having 93970 shares of worth $2.2 Million while later fund manager owns 21.61 Thousand shares of worth $504.93 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.