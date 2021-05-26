Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): What is good about stock?

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,899,084 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.64 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -3.39% during that session. The EQH stock price is -12.07% off its 52-week high price of $35.46 and 45.23% above the 52-week low of $17.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.2 Million shares.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Despite being -3.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the EQH stock price touched $33.76- or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, Equitable Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 23.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have changed -6.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equitable Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.02%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35% and 10.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +56.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.32%.

EQH Dividends

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 2.06%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.8% with a share float percentage of 100.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitable Holdings, Inc. having a total of 539 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 53.83 Million shares worth more than $1.76 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 40.8 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 Billion and represent 9.53% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.54% shares in the company for having 15144114 shares of worth $387.54 Million while later fund manager owns 11.31 Million shares of worth $289.42 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.