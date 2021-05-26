Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): What is good about stock?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 8,034,187 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -1.92% during that session. The EPD stock price is -3.62% off its 52-week high price of $24.3 and 36.46% above the 52-week low of $14.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.57 Million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Despite being -1.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the EPD stock price touched $24.13- or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have moved 19.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have changed 0.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.98.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.37%, compared to 4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.4% and 8.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -17.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.4%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.8 at a share yield of 7.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.99%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.86% with a share float percentage of 44.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. having a total of 1144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 64.98 Million shares worth more than $1.43 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Blackstone Group Inc. held 2.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 33.53 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $738.43 Million and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 21203390 shares of worth $452.06 Million while later fund manager owns 12.56 Million shares of worth $254.17 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.