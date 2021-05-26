Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) investors to reap big returns again

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,396,767 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.41% during that session. The DNB stock price is -36.49% off its 52-week high price of $29.55 and 2.22% above the 52-week low of $21.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 Million shares.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.47%, compared to 15.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.7% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.2%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $523.34 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $545.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $420.6 Million and $442.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.4% for the current quarter and 23.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +65.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.09%.