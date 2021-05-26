Danaher Corporation (DHR) drops -1.25%, marking lose by bears

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 1,472,653 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $251.94 per share which meant it lost -$3.2 on the day or -1.25% during that session. The DHR stock price is -3.77% off its 52-week high price of $261.43 and 38.24% above the 52-week low of $155.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 Million shares.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) trade information

Despite being -1.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the DHR stock price touched $257.39 or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, Danaher Corporation shares have moved 13.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) have changed -2.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +49.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.08%.

DHR Dividends

Danaher Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 21 and July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 0.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.53%.