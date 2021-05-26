Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) has great growth outlook for 2021

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,283,907 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.96 Billion, closed the recent trade at $44.6 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The CTVA stock price is -12.06% off its 52-week high price of $49.98 and 44.33% above the 52-week low of $24.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.29 Million shares.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the CTVA stock price touched $45.72- or saw a rise of 2.54%. Year-to-date, Corteva, Inc. shares have moved 15.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have changed -8.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corteva, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28%, compared to 10.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.4% and 25.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.9%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +355% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.55%.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 1.17%.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.54% with a share float percentage of 81.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corteva, Inc. having a total of 1414 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.59 Million shares worth more than $3.71 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 63.25 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.95 Billion and represent 8.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 21096353 shares of worth $816.85 Million while later fund manager owns 16.91 Million shares of worth $654.87 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.