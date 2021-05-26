ConocoPhillips (COP) investors to reap big returns again

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 8,090,568 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $54.88 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The COP stock price is -11.41% off its 52-week high price of $61.14 and 49.84% above the 52-week low of $27.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.51 Million shares.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Despite being -2.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the COP stock price touched $56.53- or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, ConocoPhillips shares have moved 37.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have changed 10.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ConocoPhillips shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 444.33%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 188% and 374.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +90.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.29 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.33 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.02 Billion and $4.38 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 131.3% for the current quarter and 113% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -139.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.5%.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.72 at a share yield of 3.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.66%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.13% with a share float percentage of 79.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ConocoPhillips having a total of 1928 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 110.01 Million shares worth more than $5.83 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 107.15 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.68 Billion and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 30102997 shares of worth $1.2 Billion while later fund manager owns 22.73 Million shares of worth $1.2 Billion as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.