Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): What is good about stock?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1,684,437 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.43 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.27 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The SID stock price is -24.91% off its 52-week high price of $10.33 and 80.65% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.74.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the SID stock price touched $9.01-8 or saw a rise of 8.44%. Year-to-date, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have moved 38.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have changed -12.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.58 while the price target rests at a high of $13.19. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +59.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.34% from the levels at last check today.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +122.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 380%, compared to -2.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 511.1% and 1775% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +88.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +112.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.62%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.45%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.83% with a share float percentage of 2.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.56 Million shares worth more than $43.96 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 4.58 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.69 Million and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and CGM Focus Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 4197860 shares of worth $23.13 Million while later fund manager owns 3.02 Million shares of worth $20.23 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.