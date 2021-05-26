Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) climbs 2.08%, marking win over bears

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 1,878,039 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.77 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.33 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The CNK stock price is -19.37% off its 52-week high price of $27.85 and 67.6% above the 52-week low of $7.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.13.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the CNK stock price touched $23.59- or saw a rise of 1.44%. Year-to-date, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 33.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have changed 4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +37.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.42% from the levels at last check today.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.52%, compared to 39% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.1% and 66.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +120.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -520.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.65% with a share float percentage of 102.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinemark Holdings, Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.07 Million shares worth more than $266.82 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.61 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.07 Million and represent 8.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 3425368 shares of worth $69.33 Million while later fund manager owns 2.91 Million shares of worth $59.37 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.