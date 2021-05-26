Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) surprises Wall Street with 2.95% stock price gain

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,138,467 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $75.08 per share which meant it gained $2.15 on the day or 2.95% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -59.83% off its 52-week high price of $120 and 51.19% above the 52-week low of $36.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 Million shares.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting 2.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the CHWY stock price touched $75.10- or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Chewy, Inc. shares have moved -16.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have changed -9.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.51.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 122.22%, compared to 5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75% and 87.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +64.2%.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.2% with a share float percentage of 109.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy, Inc. having a total of 593 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 11.89 Million shares worth more than $1.01 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 7.55 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $639.48 Million and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 4608762 shares of worth $468.07 Million while later fund manager owns 2.19 Million shares of worth $185.25 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.