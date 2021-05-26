Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) investors to reap big returns again

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 6,407,300 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $78.12 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The CERN stock price is -7.78% off its 52-week high price of $84.2 and 16.62% above the 52-week low of $65.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 Million shares.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) trade information

Sporting 1.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the CERN stock price touched $79.24- or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, Cerner Corporation shares have moved -0.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) have changed 3.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerner Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.68%, compared to 10.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.6% and 13.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.3%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.44 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.47 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 Billion and $1.37 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.9% for the current quarter and 7.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +53.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.63%.

CERN Dividends

Cerner Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 1.14%.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.46% with a share float percentage of 87.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerner Corporation having a total of 1154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.59 Million shares worth more than $2.34 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.82% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.98 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.87 Billion and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 8840327 shares of worth $708.2 Million while later fund manager owns 8.64 Million shares of worth $677.76 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.