Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) investors to reap big returns again

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,026,839 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.72 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The CARR stock price is -2.08% off its 52-week high price of $45.65 and 57.78% above the 52-week low of $18.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.27 Million shares.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the CARR stock price touched $45.18- or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, Carrier Global Corporation shares have moved 18.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) have changed 0.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carrier Global Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.1%, compared to 17% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.6% and -6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.6%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.87 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.06 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.97 Billion and $5Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.6% for the current quarter and 1.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.2%.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.08%.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.46% with a share float percentage of 86.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carrier Global Corporation having a total of 1541 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.22 Million shares worth more than $3.77 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 65.75 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.78 Billion and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 40146420 shares of worth $1.69 Billion while later fund manager owns 26.94 Million shares of worth $1.14 Billion as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.1% of company’s outstanding stock.