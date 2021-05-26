Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) climbs 0.54%, marking win over bears

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 5,891,519 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $43.03 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The BSX stock price is -3.72% off its 52-week high price of $44.63 and 23.33% above the 52-week low of $32.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $52. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.72% from current levels.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boston Scientific Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.54%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 362.5% and 8.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.5%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.94 Billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.97 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -119.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.9%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 110.78 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.98 Billion and represent 7.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 41502430 shares of worth $1.47 Billion while later fund manager owns 40.38 Million shares of worth $1.45 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.