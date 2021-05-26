BlackBerry Limited (BB): What is good about stock?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 7,517,211 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The BB stock price is -234.92% off its 52-week high price of $28.77 and 49.13% above the 52-week low of $4.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.18 Million shares.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Despite being -0.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the BB stock price touched $8.87-3 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Limited shares have moved 29.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have changed -2.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackBerry Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -150%, compared to 3.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -350% and -145.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $171.25 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $180Million for the next quarter concluding in August 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $214.09 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -616.7%.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.36% with a share float percentage of 42.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 455 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd with over 46.72 Million shares worth more than $393.89 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 44.05 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $371.32 Million and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 13467166 shares of worth $113.53 Million while later fund manager owns 10.43 Million shares of worth $69.13 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.