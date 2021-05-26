Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) drops 0%, marking lose by bears

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 4,972,206 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.09 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The SAN stock price is -1.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.17 and 56.48% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.41 Million shares.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -232.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.48%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander, S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.81%.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.82% with a share float percentage of 1.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander, S.A. having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 112.14 Million shares worth more than $384.65 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 21.8 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.77 Million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio and Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 2593275 shares of worth $7.6 Million while later fund manager owns 2.41 Million shares of worth $7.06 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.