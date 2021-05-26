Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) investors to reap big returns again

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1,938,436 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.98 Billion, closed the recent trade at $82.17 per share which meant it lost -$3.7 on the day or -4.31% during that session. The BLL stock price is -25.06% off its 52-week high price of $102.76 and 19.37% above the 52-week low of $66.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 Million shares.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) trade information

Despite being -4.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the BLL stock price touched $88.09- or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, Ball Corporation shares have moved -12.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) have changed -11.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.37.

Ball Corporation (BLL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.48%.

BLL Dividends

Ball Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 0.7%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.78%.