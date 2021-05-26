ArcelorMittal (MT): What is good about stock?

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1,904,839 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.9 Billion, closed the recent trade at $31 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The MT stock price is -9.55% off its 52-week high price of $33.96 and 69.45% above the 52-week low of $9.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.13 Million shares.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the MT stock price touched $31.41- or saw a rise of 1.5%. Year-to-date, ArcelorMittal shares have moved 35.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have changed -1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ArcelorMittal shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +87.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1157.14%, compared to -2.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1100% and 1747.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.26 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.26 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.65 Billion and $13.27 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.5% for the current quarter and 37.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +73.5%.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.2% with a share float percentage of 5.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ArcelorMittal having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 12.41 Million shares worth more than $361.99 Million. As of March 30, 2021, GQG Partners LLC held 1.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.22 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.73 Million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.22% shares in the company for having 2463527 shares of worth $71.86 Million while later fund manager owns 1.66 Million shares of worth $48.42 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.