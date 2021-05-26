Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has great growth outlook for 2021

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,773,037 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.61% during that session. The AM stock price is -5.15% off its 52-week high price of $10.2 and 54.33% above the 52-week low of $4.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 Million shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Despite being -0.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the AM stock price touched $10.20- or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, Antero Midstream Corporation shares have moved 25.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) have changed 8.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Midstream Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +51.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 419.23%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.6% and -13.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.8%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +68%.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.9 at a share yield of 9.02%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.2% with a share float percentage of 79.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Midstream Corporation having a total of 388 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 31.13 Million shares worth more than $281.13 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 6.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 30.28 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $273.39 Million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.62% shares in the company for having 17277512 shares of worth $152.39 Million while later fund manager owns 8.8 Million shares of worth $67.83 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.