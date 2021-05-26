An in-depth look at the Stellantis N.V. (STLA) stock

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,779,616 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.82 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.16% during that session. The STLA stock price is -3.61% off its 52-week high price of $19.5 and 53.88% above the 52-week low of $8.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.99 Million shares.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting 0.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the STLA stock price touched $19.11- or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V. shares have moved 4.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) have changed 8.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.09% with a share float percentage of 74.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stellantis N.V. having a total of 692 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bpifrance SA with over 192.7 Million shares worth more than $3.43 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Bpifrance SA held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi Asset Management US, Inc., with the holding of over 107.82 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.92 Billion and represent 6.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 27841899 shares of worth $424.03 Million while later fund manager owns 24.37 Million shares of worth $433.51 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.