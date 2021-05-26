An in-depth look at the PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 2,182,566 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.87 Billion, closed the recent trade at $58.04 per share which meant it gained $1.51 on the day or 2.67% during that session. The PHM stock price is -10.11% off its 52-week high price of $63.91 and 45.64% above the 52-week low of $31.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 Million shares.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) trade information

Sporting 2.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the PHM stock price touched $57.92- or saw a rise of 0.16%. Year-to-date, PulteGroup, Inc. shares have moved 34.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have changed 5.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PulteGroup, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.26%, compared to 30.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.7% and 44.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +41.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.1%.

PHM Dividends

PulteGroup, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 21 and July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 0.99%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.36%.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.58% with a share float percentage of 93.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PulteGroup, Inc. having a total of 976 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.72 Million shares worth more than $1.24 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.74 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 Billion and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 7234282 shares of worth $311.94 Million while later fund manager owns 5.75 Million shares of worth $248.03 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.