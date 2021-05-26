An in-depth look at the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1,307,059 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $567.55 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.66 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.81% during that session. The NAT stock price is -47.54% off its 52-week high price of $5.4 and 24.86% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Sporting 1.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the NAT stock price touched $3.69-0 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Nordic American Tankers Limited shares have moved 24.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have changed 14.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.9 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +63.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.77% from the levels at last check today.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.26 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $93.77 Million and $37.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -77.3% for the current quarter and -5.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +561.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 16 and August 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 11.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.02%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.46% with a share float percentage of 32.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordic American Tankers Limited having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.48 Million shares worth more than $30.81 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 4.79 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.56 Million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 3723990 shares of worth $12.1 Million while later fund manager owns 2.99 Million shares of worth $9.72 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.