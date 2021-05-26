An in-depth look at the GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1,177,517 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.39 Billion, closed the recent trade at $38.69 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The GSK stock price is -10.55% off its 52-week high price of $42.77 and 14.03% above the 52-week low of $33.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.59.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.89 while the price target rests at a high of $54.24. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +40.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.41% from the levels at last check today.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GlaxoSmithKline plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.05%, compared to 7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.3% and -11% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +23.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.5%.

GSK Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.17 at a share yield of 5.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.21%.