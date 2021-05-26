An in-depth look at the Equinor ASA (EQNR) stock

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 956,517 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.51 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 1.75% during that session. The EQNR stock price is -4.09% off its 52-week high price of $22.39 and 43.7% above the 52-week low of $12.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Sporting 1.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the EQNR stock price touched $21.53- or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Equinor ASA shares have moved 30.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have changed 7.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $23.93. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +11.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.62% from the levels at last check today.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -404.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.8%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 2.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.85%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.38% with a share float percentage of 5.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinor ASA having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.1 Million shares worth more than $118.65 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 5.93 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.42 Million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd and Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 1134700 shares of worth $18.63 Million while later fund manager owns 714.06 Thousand shares of worth $12.66 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.