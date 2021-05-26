An in-depth look at the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,560,147 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.51 Billion, closed the last trade at $81.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -0.9% during that session. The CP stock price is -393.75% off its 52-week high price of $404.43 and 7.35% above the 52-week low of $75.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Despite being -0.9% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the CP stock price touched $83.07- or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares have moved 490.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) have changed 452.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $106.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $98.01 while the price target rests at a high of $130.88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.66% from current levels.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.26%, compared to 22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.5% and 30.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.6%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.72 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.77 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.34 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.52%.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between July 20 and July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.61 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.38% with a share float percentage of 81.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited having a total of 878 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 55.86 Million shares worth more than $4.24 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, TCI Fund Management Ltd held 8.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 39.99 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.03 Billion and represent 6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.9% shares in the company for having 12695605 shares of worth $853.7 Million while later fund manager owns 9.18 Million shares of worth $617.56 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.