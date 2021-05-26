An in-depth look at the Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 4,331,381 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $107.06 per share which meant it gained $1.98 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The CZR stock price is -0.66% off its 52-week high price of $107.77 and 72.86% above the 52-week low of $29.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the CZR stock price touched $107.77 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved 44.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 11.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $124.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $115 while the price target rests at a high of $135. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.42% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.79%, compared to 39.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64% and 98.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +146.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.16 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.31 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $109.23 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1873.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +81.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.5%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.25% with a share float percentage of 100%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 26.81 Million shares worth more than $2.34 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 12.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 21.58 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 Billion and represent 10.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.08% shares in the company for having 12695696 shares of worth $1.11 Billion while later fund manager owns 7.04 Million shares of worth $615.26 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.37% of company’s outstanding stock.