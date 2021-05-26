American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecast to gain 10.34% to hit Consensus price target

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 2,746,283 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.92 Billion, closed the recent trade at $35.22 per share which meant it gained $1.96 on the day or 5.88% during that session. The AEO stock price is -8.69% off its 52-week high price of $38.28 and 74.36% above the 52-week low of $9.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Sporting 5.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 26 when the AEO stock price touched $35.53- or saw a rise of 0.87%. Year-to-date, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares have moved 75.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have changed -0.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $47. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +33.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.34% from the levels at last check today.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +96.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 860%, compared to 28.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 154.8% and 1533.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $634.26 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -212.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.7%.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 26 and May 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.55 at a share yield of 1.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.99%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110% with a share float percentage of 118.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. having a total of 439 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.85 Million shares worth more than $726.73 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.55 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $542.52 Million and represent 11.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.89% shares in the company for having 8180061 shares of worth $239.18 Million while later fund manager owns 4.23 Million shares of worth $84.84 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.