AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): What is good about stock?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 6,507,512 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The AGNC stock price is -0.76% off its 52-week high price of $18.67 and 32.92% above the 52-week low of $12.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Despite being -0.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the AGNC stock price touched $18.67- or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, AGNC Investment Corp. shares have moved 18.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have changed 6.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.5 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.96% from current levels.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AGNC Investment Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.7%, compared to -2.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.1% and -22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +57.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $312.16 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $295Million and $367.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.8% for the current quarter and -13.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -156.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.05%.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and July 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 7.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.73%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.03% with a share float percentage of 53.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AGNC Investment Corp. having a total of 652 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.93 Million shares worth more than $803.26 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 44.38 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $743.79 Million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 15343466 shares of worth $239.36 Million while later fund manager owns 11.2 Million shares of worth $187.64 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.